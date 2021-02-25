UPDATE:
"On Wednesday, February 25, 2021 the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was advised that the 17yr old that was injured in the buggy vs truck accident last week had passed away," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. "The case in still under investigation and once completed will be referred to the Barron County District Attorney’s office for review for any possible charges.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and we are grateful for all the community support they are receiving.
"The Sheriff’s Department has been advised that the funeral will take place this weekend and there will be a larger presence of horse and buggies in the area. The area is north of Hwy V and Hwy M intersection, which is north of Rice Lake, so please pay attention," the sheriff said.
The teen who died was Levi Miller, son of Jonas and Alma Miller.
Northwood Country Store posted this information on its Facebook page on Wednesday:
"Please be respectful of their presence and please be patient if you get behind one of them on the road. In speaking with one of the family members this morning, I learned that there are simple gestures of kindness we can show these families when we encounter a buggy on the road. Please do not come so close to the buggy before passing it. Allow plenty of distance between your vehicle and the buggy in front of you. You don't need to tailgate them! These families are all on edge right now. Please turn your left turn signal on as soon as you can see that there is a buggy ahead of you. They are looking behind quite frequently while they are on the road, and your turn signal tells them that YOU SEE THEM and you are going to pass. Please slow down, be kind, and most of all please be respectful! These 3 things cost you nothing, yet they are priceless to the Amish families in our community."
A fundraiser has been set up here.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
Two teens were injured in a crash between a truck and a horse and buggy on Thursday, Feb. 18.
A 17-year-old in the buggy, Levi Miller, was flown from the scene to an area hospital in serious condition, and the other occupant, a 16-year-old, Joseph Miller, was transported to Lakeview Medical Center with minor injuries after the collision at approximately 6:44 p.m. on Cty. Hwy. M near 30th Avenue in Barron County.
The driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene.
Initial investigation shows that the horse and buggy were traveling north on Hwy. M when struck by a truck that was also heading north, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. The buggy had operating rear lights.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with a Washburn County deputy, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department, Birchwood Fire Department, and the Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
