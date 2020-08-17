Teen crash

Pictured is a sheriff's department photo of a vehicle that crashed after a teen girl lost control on 26th Avenue west of Mikana on Sunday.

 Barron County Sheriff's Department photo

A 16-year-old female lost control of her vehicle and rolled several times while traveling on 26th Avenue west of Mikana on Sunday afternoon.

The teen, whose name was not released, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in Rice Lake with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Alcohol is a contributing factor to this crash and the crash is being handling by the WI State Patrol,” said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, Birchwood Fire, and the State Patrol.

