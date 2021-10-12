SPOONER– A teen was seriously injured when the UTV he was driving was hit by a minivan on Monday, Oct. 4.
A minivan driven by Roxann L. Kline, 58, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was traveling south on Hwy. 53 at Ojibwa Drive as a UTV driven by Jackson J. Lucius, 15, of Spooner, with two passengers, was heading west on Ojibwa Drive.
Lucius stopped at the stop sign, crossed the first set of lanes, and then halted at the median’s stop sign, the accident report said. Not seeing any oncoming traffic, he started to cross the southbound lanes. The minivan attempted to avoid a crash but hit the side of the UTV.
Lucius said later that a post had blocked his view of the approaching van.
Lucius was seriously injured and was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. His passengers, Dayne M. Macone, 14, and Trent E. Lindstrom, 14, both of Spooner, received suspected minor injuries and were taken to Spooner Health.
Kline and her passenger, Julie L. Kensmoe, 62, of Strum, apparently were not injured, the accident report said.
Lucius' mom, Dana Lucius, said in a posting on her Facebook page on Saturday that surgery has helped with some internal injuries and that he is getting stronger and is able to stand and walk a bit.
“Matt and I want to thank everyone for the prayers, love and support throughout the week. It has meant the world to us. Please continue to keep Jackson in your prayers. He is a fighter and all he wants is to be back at home with his family and his friends,” she said.
