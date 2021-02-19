Two teens were injured in a crash between a truck and a horse and buggy on Thursday, Feb. 18.
A 17-year-old in the buggy was flown from the scene to an area hospital in serious condition, and the other occupant, a 16-year-old, was transported to Lakeview Medical Center with minor injuries after the collision at approximately 6:44 p.m. on Cty. Hwy. M near 30th Avenue in Barron County.
The driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene.
Initial investigation shows that the horse and buggy were traveling north on Hwy. M when struck by a truck that was also heading north, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. The buggy had operating rear lights.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with a Washburn County deputy, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department, Birchwood Fire Department, and the Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
