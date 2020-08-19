MINONG– Logan Henning is the son of Brian and Libby Henning, and is a student at Northwood High School. Logan’s grandfather, Bob, served in the Air Force, and his dad was an aircraft mechanic in the Navy (worked on A6s and TC-4Cs).
Logan first met folks in Chapter 631 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) at the age of 10 in 2013 when he took advantage of a Young Eagle ride (a free introductory airplane ride for youths, ages of 8 to 18) with Jack Langland of Shell Lake. Kids who want to can even take the controls a bit during the flight with the pilot’s guidance.
After his first Young Eagle flight, Logan became a “regular,” asking his parents to take him to the various area airports where Chapter 631 was holding Young Eagle events. After giving Logan one of his earlier Young Eagle rides, 631 pilot Gerry Winch said, “This kid flies well, he gets it! He really wants to become a pilot; we need to find a way to help make that happen.”
Very luckily, shortly after Logan became a familiar face to 631 members, EAA headquarters announced that it had been given a large sum of funding from the Ray Foundation to be steered to aviation-crazy youth as “full ride” pilot training scholarships (the late James Ray was a very successful World War II pilot, businessman, and supporter of EAA and aviation in general).
There are nearly 1,000 EAA chapters worldwide. Chapter 631 applied to become one of 100 chapters eligible to nominate a scholarship candidate and was successful in its bid. 631 then had three youths apply for one Ray Foundation scholarship available, and Logan Henning narrowly won out over two other excellent candidates.
With help from the Ray Foundation and EAA, Logan began his flying lessons and ground school in May of 2019 at Superior Flying Services at Richard Bong Memorial Airport in Superior. The process starts with passing a FAA flight physical and earning a student pilot certificate by passing a quiz after a lesson or two and a bit of ground school. After that, training consists of a lot of time flying with an instructor and more ground school.
Logan’s instructor felt Logan was ready to solo (fly by himself, but still training under the guidance of the instructor) on July 31 of 2019; that was celebrated with the tradition of cutting the tail off the back of Logan’s shirt.
The next hurdle was passing the FAA written exam, which required a lot of instruction and a whole lot of independent studying. Logan passed that on December 23, 2019, and then proceeded to fly a whole lot more, both with and without his instructor.
Logan’s friends in Chapter 631 hoped that he would be able to finish up and earn his license on his 17th birthday, June 22 of 2020 (aspiring pilots have to be 17 or older to earn a private pilot license). As Logan’s birthday neared, the pressure grew. Logan kept at the flying and studying.
The final hurdle consisted of both an interview and a “check-ride” with an FAA examiner. Logan scheduled thatfor his 17th birthday and hoped that both his skills and the weather would cooperate that day. June 22 arrived, and the weather was good for flying.
While Logan sweated through the FAA knowledge interview, 631 scholarship committee members Jack Langland, Jeff Potocnik, and Jan Kitinger flew into Bong Airport to turn up the pressure on Logan, with hopes of celebrating with Logan if all went well. Also on hand were Logan’s parents.
After the interview, the check-ride (a flight of about an hour to prove skill level to the FAA examiner) went well. Logan was presented with a pilot’s license!
“I sure hoped this kid was going to do well in the interview and check-ride,” said FAA Examiner Bill Amorde. “It would not have been fun to fail him with all these supporters present; he did very well.”
Logan plans to make a career as an aviator.
For more info on EAA, and the Ray Foundation: EAA.org and rayfoundation.us. For information on local Chapter 631: chapters.eaa.org/eaa631.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.