LADYSMITH – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has announced that McKenzie Johnson, a former teacher at Ladysmith High School, was arrested in Ladysmith on August 24 for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.
On August 24, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. He was taken into custody at the Ladysmith High School and was booked in the Rusk County Jail. Johnson has now resigned his position from Ladysmith High School, where he taught business education.
"There are no known local victims at this time," the DOJ said. "If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Ladysmith Police Department at (715) 532-2186."
The investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Fontana Police Department in California, the Office of School Safety, and the Ladysmith School District.
As in any criminal proceeding, Johnson is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
