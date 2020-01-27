MADISON– Wisconsin's tax season, like the federal tax season, officially began on Monday, Jan. 27. Filing activity will be brisk, particularly the first few weeks and the last few weeks of the season.
This year's individual income tax filing deadline is Wednesday, April 15. The state's Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers not to file until they have all their tax documents. Having to file an amended return later will significantly delay a refund.
"Of the more than 3 million individual income tax returns the department received last year, just under 88 percent were filed electronically," said Wisconsin DOR Secretary Peter Barca. "We would love to see that number at 100 percent because electronic filing is more secure, accurate, and almost always results in a faster refund."
People may use the free and accurate Wisconsin e-file online tool to file their state income taxes, or they may choose to use third-party software from an approved vendor. Like other online tools, Wisconsin e-file does the required math to prevent errors and allows direct deposit or withdrawal from a bank account.
"Providing excellent customer service is very important to us," said Barca. "We encourage taxpayers with questions to submit them online or call DOR's individual customer service line at 608.266.2486."
Barca noted that last year, 98.99 percent of callers rated their phone service as professional and knowledgeable.
Taxpayers will find helpful resources available on DOR's website at www.revenue.wi.gov, including:
> A list of free tax help sites across Wisconsin and more information about them.
> An online application that checks status of refunds.
> A free mobile app available through Apple and Android app stores.
> DOR's video center, with information on e-filing, free tax help, and tax credits.
As in previous years, DOR cannot issue refunds until March 1, if it cannot verify wage and withholding information from employers.
