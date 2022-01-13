SPOONER– Lakeland Family Resource Center and Sacco Group-Edinia Realty have partnered again to host Tastefully Together.
Tastefully Together, a midwinter gala celebrating families, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Spooner Civic Center Ballroom. Tastefully Together is one of Lakeland Family Resource Center’s annual fundraisers, and all proceeds from the event will be used to positively impact struggling families in local communities.
Tastefully Together will include unique food from Round Man Brewing, drinks from Jerseys Sport Bar, live music from the Victones, and a silent auction. Two hundred tickets will be sold, and all proceeds will support local communities through Lakeland Family Resource Center.
Tickets are available from Lakeland Family Resource Center (LFRC), Sacco Group – Edina Realty, and Spooner Mercantile.
“Sponsors like Sacco are the key to a successful fundraiser,” said Renee Luell, executive director of LFRC. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event to help make Tastefully Together even more memorable, enjoyable, and successful can contact Luell or Vic Sacco for sponsorship info.
Families in area community have expressed their gratitude for the programs and services Lakeland Family Resource Center offers, the center said.
A community member shared, “We are lucky to have a resource center in our small community.” A recent family enrolled in Lakeland’s Community Response Program is thankful for the support they received from Assistant Director Jacquie Buchmann. “Thank you so much for the help, everything you do is such a blessing, bless you all!” the thankful family said.
“Hearing the difference we are making is rewarding, knowing we are really impacting the families in our community,” Luell said.
“During these unprecedented times families are struggling far more than years prior,” the center said. “This event will allow Lakeland Family Resource Center to impact more families through their programs and services.”
LFRC’s services are available free of charge to all families. For more information on Lakeland’s programs and services: Renee Luell, 715.635.4669, or lakelandfrc.com.
