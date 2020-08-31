LUCK – A man who was swimming with family on Saturday, Aug. 29, drowned in Bone Lake, Polk County, after diving into shallow water.
The sheriff's department received a call at just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, he was receiving care from the first responders on scene. He had been swimming with family members on Eagle Island. At that time, he dove into approximately 2 feet of water and appears may have struck the lake bottom, as he did not regain consciousness. Family members who witnessed the accident were able to load him into another pontoon and were able to bring him to shore while providing care.
He was taken by ambulance to Amery Regional Medical Center for advanced medical care, however, his injuries "along with the submersion were too great and he died," the sheriff's department said.
His names was not immediately released.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Luck Fire Department and First Responders, Northland Area Ambulance Service, Amery Municipal Ambulance Service, and Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
