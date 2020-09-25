Two incidents that happened at a pair of local schools on Thursday, Sept. 24, that may have put students in danger were not related.
At Shell Lake, a blue sedan with three men in their 20s or 30s was hanging around the school at around 4:40 p.m. When confronted, they left. The incident was referred to the police, Superintendent David Bridenhagen said on Friday.
At Spooner Middle School, “an incident” involving a middle school student and a person who lives near the school occurred on the school grounds Thursday evening.
“The student immediately returned to the school to report the incident to school staff and the Spooner Police quickly responded. We are thankful that the child is safe,” the district said in a Facebook posting on Friday afternoon.
Superintendent Dave Aslyn told the Spooner Advocate on Friday that the occurrence, which he declined to describe further, was not related to what happened in Shell Lake.
“I don’t see any connection between the two,” he said.
Spooner Chief Jerry Christman said more information would be forthcoming when the investigation and report are complete.
The suspect was known to the department.
“The SASD is working with the Spooner Police Department as they conduct their investigation,” the district’s Facebook posting said. “While this was an isolated incident, additional measures have been put in place. School staff have been briefed on the incident. They are working vigilantly to keep students safe at school. Supervision has been beefed up while students are outside for instruction and recess. Extra monitoring of the area around the school grounds is also taking place as an added precaution.”
