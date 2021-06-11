RICE LAKE– Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was injured in the pursuit of a Rice Lake man who fled from police following a traffic stop.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 8:28 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, advising of a black sedan swerving and traveling at a high rate of speed on 19th Street near 16 1/2 Avenue.
A sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on 19th Street south of the roundabout. The driver, Donnie Strand, 29 of Rice Lake, stopped on Cty. Hwy. O near Hwy. 53 and then took off. A chase ensued east on Hwy. O with Strand’s vehicle hitting the curb through the roundabout and then proceeding north on Pioneer Avenue, reaching speeds of 75 mph. The vehicle lost a tire during the pursuit from hitting the roundabout curb.
Strand went east on Bracklin Street, turned into an alley, and then fled on foot. As deputies pursued him on foot, Fitzgerald was injured and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center. He was later released with leg and arm injuries.
“Special thanks to all the citizens that came to assist Sheriff Fitzgerald while deputies along with Rice Lake police officers and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers searched the area for the suspect,” the sheriff's department said.
Two Rice Lake police officers located Strand near Mastercraft, and he was taken into custody without incident on charges of causing injury while fleeing and driving while intoxicated, second offense. As of Friday he was being held at the Barron County Jail awaiting potential formal charges by the Barron County district attorney’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.