The second observation period of a statewide survey is underway to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wisconsin businesses. The survey is open for past participants and new participants until May 14.
The survey is a partnership between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s nine regional economic development organizations, including the local Visions Northwest, and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research & Services (CCRS) to collect data on the level of economic hardship being experienced by Wisconsin businesses due to the pandemic.
The businesses that took part in the initial observation period should go to uwo.sh/covid-19-econ-may to share their current situation. Interested businesses that previously did not participate are encouraged to do so at uwosh.edu/ccrs/covid-19-survey.
“Our goal is to measure and assess recovery ability. Because this survey will inform state and federal support efforts, we cannot stress enough the importance of participation by Wisconsin businesses,” said CCRS Director Jeffrey Sachse. “We also have translated surveys available to assist participants.”
Survey results from the initial sampling period (April 1-10) showed that 8,795 jobs were lost and that 35 percent of Wisconsin businesses said they may be forced to close if current conditions persisted for more than three months. The findings were based upon responses from 2,538 businesses statewide. The results are at uwosh.edu/ccrs/covid-19-survey/.
The survey is available to businesses in all 72 counties of Wisconsin.
