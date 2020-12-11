The Supreme Court has denied the state of Texas' motion before the court that alleged four states, including Wisconsin, illegally changed election laws to benefit Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Had Texas's case prevailed, millions of votes in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania could have been thrown out and election potentially gone to Republican candidate Donald Trump.
The Supreme Court said Texas had not demonstrated "a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its election. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot."
The vote count among the nine justices was not noted, however, Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, said: "In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction."
He referenced a Arizona v. California, 589 U.S. ___ (February 24, 2020) and added, "I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue."
