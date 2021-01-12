MADISON – Edreece Nance, 47, Superior has been sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 78 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
The conviction is the result of an investigation conducted by the Superior Police Department in October and November 2019. Law enforcement arranged a series of controlled buys with a confidential informant who purchased methamphetamine from Nance in the Superior area on 10 occasions, for a total of approximately 268 grams.
In addition, law enforcement recovered approximately 222 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms from Nance’s apartment on November 14, 2019. He is prohibited from possessing any firearms as a result of prior felony drug convictions in Pennsylvania.
In an interview with law enforcement, Nance admitted to selling methamphetamine in the Superior area, and possessing the methamphetamine and firearms found in his apartment. Further, Nance confirmed that he intended to sell that methamphetamine.
At sentencing Peterson remarked that the quantity of methamphetamine involved in this case was significant. He also noted that Nance’s conduct had a “damaging and degrading” effect on the community, because his conduct preyed on the illness of others.
The charges against Nance were the result of an investigation conducted by the Superior Police Department, Duluth Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.
