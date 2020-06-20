SARONA– Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona will host a Summer Solstice Canoe program on Sunday, June 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate the longest day of the year with an evening of paddling on the lakes of Hunt Hill.
Safety protocol is in place for all Hunt Hill programs.
Canoes, paddles, and lifejackets will only be shared with same-household participants. More information can be found at hunthill.org.
The event is open to all ages and canoeing abilities. The Hunt Hill waterfront is located at the bottom of 60 steps.
Advance registration is required by June 19. A fee is charged. To register: 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.
Bouncing Bogs
Hunt Hill will host a 90-Minute Nature program on June 27.
90-Minute Nature is an outdoor program that features small groups rotating through three themed stations.
Registrants choose their start time (9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.) and their group members, then cycle through three different stations over a 90-minute time span.
June 27th’s topic will be on Bouncing Bogs and Other Habitats.
People of all ages will get the opportunity to observe the floating bog mat, wander the prairie, and hike through the forest with Hunt Hill naturalists.
Each participant will leave with supplies to make their own seed bombs.
Space is limited. Registration is required by June 25. A program fee is charged. To register: 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org. Groups are limited to eight individuals.
Coming up
Upcoming 90-Minute Nature programs include:
> July 11 – Frogs, Turtles and Water Bugs.
> August 8 – Wildlife Detectives.
> August 15 – Beaver, Bear and Canines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.