The Minneapolis VA Medical Center (VAMC) will present S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire – Barron County on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Ritzinger Hall room R234 (Blue Hills Lecture Hall).
The training will teach participants to recognize the signs of someone in distress, to feel comfortable asking about suicide thoughts, and to validate the person’s experience. The training also helps those attending to make the decision to encourage treatment or expedite getting help.
S.A.V.E training is an opportunity to learn how to best help those struggling, especially veterans, in the community.
The training is applicable for veterans, families, law enforcement, health care professionals, emergency medical services, educators, community members, faith-based organizations, employers, and more.
Admission is free and no pre-registration is required.
