Nine students from NorthStar Community Charter School, part of Northwood School, participated in the annual Conservation Speaking Contest on January 24 that was hosted by the Washburn County Land and Water Conservation Department. Speeches promoted the conservation of natural resources and the protection and enhancement of environmental quality.
Judges ranked two divisions of students for first through third place. The winners and speech titles are as follows.
Elementary Division (5-6 grade)
First: Joseph Jarrell, “Wetlands.”
Second: Kaylynn Koenig, “Help protect our groundwater.”
Third: Gunnar Golembiewski, “Nanosilver –NA – know your Silver.”
Junior Division (7-8 grade)
First: Thomas Jarrell, “Jumping worms – Let’s jump into it.”
Second: Makana Sanders, “Soil Conservation.”
Third: Silas Kidder, “Chinese Mystery Snail.”
Next step
“It’s amazing the time and dedication the students take to research their topic, practice it repetitively, and even more inspiring, is to have them stand in front of an audience and speak on something they are concerned about,” the land and water conservation department said. “Thank you to the teachers and parents for encouraging the students to get involved in the contest. Good luck to the students in the next round, and way to represent Washburn County!”
The first-place winners move on to the North West Wisconsin Area contest on February 6 in Hayward, where they will compete with students from potentially 10 counties. First-place winners there will move on to the State contest in March during the State-Wide County Land and Water Conservation Conference in Green Bay.
