RICE LAKE– Boys and girls in grades 5 through 8 are invited to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire – Barron County from 10 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. on March 14 for STEM Saturday, where fascinating activities and hands-on experiences foster interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The day will be led by UW faculty – Ph.D mega-minded scientists ready to have fun! The day will be filled with exciting activities exploring the awesome opportunities in STEM fields.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Commons at UWEC-Barron County, 1800 College Dr. Pre-registration is required: uwec.ly/barronce or 715.836.3636.

