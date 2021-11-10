Welcome to Spooner Middle School

UPDATE:

"Spooner Area School District is continuing to investigate the source of the odor with assistance of outside agencies," the district said. "Because of this Spooner Middle School Will REMAIN CLOSED on Thursday November 11, 2021. A follow up announcement will be made as to when the building will reopen. At that time students will be allowed to return and/or collect personal belongings."

SPOONER– Students were evacuated from Spooner Middle School on Wednesday morning, Nov. 10, due to an epoxy odor that drifted into the building from the construction on city storm drains.

The students had their lunch at Spooner Wesleyan Church and then were taken to the high school auditorium using Badger Buses. Parents were able to pick up their children or have them bused home on their usual routes.

A vendor was coating sewer pipes for the city on the streets near the school, causing the strong odor. No one was injured, but some staff and students reported discomfort from it. Because of that, staff and students were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said.

Once students and staff arrived at the evacuation site, those who continued to experience discomfort were taken to area medical facilities. Parents of those students were notified.

“After consultation with city officials, the decision was made to close the Spooner Middle School for the remainder of the day as a safety precaution for students and staff,” the district said.

Parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 12:15 pm.

The school will be open for regularly scheduled classes on Thursday.

The Spooner Area School District extended its thanks to the following for their efforts to assist the students and staff:

Badger Buses

Cumberland Ambulance Service

Minong Ambulance Service

North Memorial Ambulance Service

Sawyer County Ambulance Service

Spooner Fire Department

Spooner Police Department

Spooner Wesleyan Church

Washburn County Emergency Management

Washburn County Sheriff's Office

Wisconsin State Patrol

