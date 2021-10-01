STONE LAKE– The community of Stone Lake is ready to welcome festival-goers to its signature event, the Stone Lake Cranberry Festival.
Organizers invite everyone to join in celebrating autumn in beautiful Northwest Wisconsin by attending the 42nd Annual Stone Lake Cranberry Festival in beautiful Stone Lake, Wisconsin.
Stone Lake hosts more than 30,000 guests on this day of festivities and fun. Our volunteer festival staff will be ready to serve you by taking care of all the details of the event, said organizers.
The cranberry marshes will be ready once again to show off their operations for they have much to boast about. On the first Saturday in October, over 300 vendors, artisans, crafters, food and hospitality areas will be ready to take good care of you.
Because of continued support, over the last three years alone our organization donated more than $100,000 to local area youth and non-profit organizations in Sawyer and Washburn counties. Your support made this happen.
What’s happening?
The Stone Lake Cranberry Festival will be jam-packed full of events this year.
On Friday, Oct. 1, the Cranberry Baking Contest will be held at the Stone Lake Fire Hall. Registration and drop-off is noon to 4 p.m., with judging at 5 p.m.
The Official Festival Day is Saturday, Oct. 2. It will be held rain or shine. More than 300 outdoor vendors and upwards of 30,000 visitors will enjoy the Arts, Crafts and Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Unfortunately, the popular Pancake Breakfast has been cancelled for 2021.
There will be cranberry, craisins, and festival apparel at Cranberry Corner, located at the top of Main Street Hill from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cranberry Marsh Tours will meet under the Water Tower from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Lutheran Church there will be baked goods, crafts and quilts.
At Stone Lake Wesleyan Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a Bake Sale & Bazaar. There will be a baby feeding and changing station available.
Stone Lake Lions Hall will have a Beer, Wine, Brat & Turkey Leg Tent from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At 2 p.m., gather along the downtown streets for the big Stone Lake Cranberry Parade. Immediately following the parade, enjoy watching the kids race down Main Street Hill at the Krate Derby.
The festival will wrap up on Sunday, Oct. 3, but not before the Stone Lake Cranberry Craze 5K, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Festival history
In 1978 five women were enjoying a glass of wine in a hot tub and came up with an idea to celebrate the harvest of cranberries by organizing a festival.
They hoped that this would also help to stimulate commerce in our small town before the long cold winter months came.
The first festival was in 1978, and it drew an astounding 100 people. Who would have known that this fun idea would have grown into one of Northwest Wisconsin’s most popular festivals drawing over 30,000 people each year?
Today the festival has grown from a business stimulus idea to a wonderful non-profit charitable organization.
Proceeds from the festival are donated to area not-for- profit youth programs which may not happen without the aid they receive from the festival. Other non-profit organizations in our communities also benefit by receiving monies from the Stone Lake Cranberry Festival.
Come visit us and experience the history of our town by visiting our new Stone Lake Historical Museum located next to the Fire Hall.
The building is the old Stone Lake Train Station which has been beautifully renovated and houses artifacts from our town’s past.
