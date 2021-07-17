Stone Lake’s history museum, which is housed in the former Stone Lake railroad depot and features a red Soo Line caboose, has enhanced its railroad theme even more with the recent acquisition of a computer-based real-time monitor of the trains that pass through Stone Lake each day.
Connie Schield, president of the Stone Lake Area Historical Society, said the museum has become a monitoring point for the Advanced Train Control System (ACTS), based out of Chicago.
The ACTS is a system of railroad equipment designed to ensure safety by monitoring locomotive and train locations, providing analysis and reporting, automating track warrants, detecting blind spots and similar orders.
The ATCS provided the Stone Lake museum with a special computer so anyone who is interested can see what is happening with the 30 trains passing through Stone Lake daily on the Canadian National tracks.
“The ATCS is trying to set up monitoring points from Lake Superior down to Chicago and we are part of this project,” Schield said.
People can visit the museum, located at the corner of Highway 70 and AA, from noon to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday this summer through Oct. 2.
Visitors can find Stone Lake on the screen and the sidetracks in Stone Lake, and watch as each train approaches and waits for Chicago to green-light the tracks ahead for that train.
