Update – Funeral services for Steve Daniels have been announced.
Steve Dewey Daniels passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from COVID-19.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at N5320 Cyclone Lake Rd., Spooner.
The full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.