Steve Daniels

Update – Funeral services for Steve Daniels have been announced.

Steve Dewey Daniels passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from COVID-19.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at N5320 Cyclone Lake Rd., Spooner.

The full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.

