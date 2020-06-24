“Things don’t just happen, people make them happen," Beverly Stencel said.
Stencel is Barron Electric’s newest Megawatt Community Service Award winner. She volunteers with local organizations because she believes strongly in being one of those people who help make things happen in the community that she lives in.
Stencel specialized in the areas of leadership and organizational development throughout her career at the University of Wisconsin Cooperative Extension Service in Washburn County. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Washburn County Lakes & Rivers Association and has been a volunteer educator with their Youth Environmental Stewardship (YES) program for three years. The YES program provides water-related environmental stewardship education to schools in Washburn County. Beverly teaches water chemistry and water stewardship lessons. She lives on Trego Lake, and she has served on the Board of Commissioners for the Trego Lake District.
Her volunteer work with the Wisconsin Northwest Heritage Passage focuses primarily on supporting their non-profit Arts in Hands gallery, located in downtown Spooner. She volunteers in the gallery as well as providing presentations to those interested in learning more about the history of the art displayed.
“When I retired, I felt strongly about continuing to be active with these two organizations, in support of their respective missions of water stewardship and the local arts," Stencel said.
She also has been a long-time volunteer with Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary and the Washburn County Humane Society, assisting them at educational and fund-raising events. She served on the Board of Directors of Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in the early 1990’s, and, with former Board member Bob Dreis, worked to obtain State Scientific Natural Area designation for part of the Sanctuary property.
Win a $50 electric bill credit
Barron Electric is led by members like you who understand and listen to the community. Nominate a member for the Megawatt Community Service Award. Each winner will receive a $50 electric bill credit. Application forms can be found at barronelectric.com in the community area or by contacting the Member Services Department at 800.322.1008.
