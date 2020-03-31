As advisories not to travel follow the spread of COVID-19, snowbirds’ migration back to the Northwoods has faltered.
“We are staying put here in north central Florida,” said one Trego resident who normally heads back home mid-April.
The campsite where she and her husband are at is in a sparsely populated area on the St. Johns River, and the shower house, pool, and cabins have shut down. While no new campers are allowed in, those who are there can stay.
“We are close to a small family market and a Dollar General,” she said. “We can walk, be outdoors, fish (we did stock up on minnows), [go] boating.”
She said they did not overstock or hoard food or paper products, and they have just enough canned goods and “normal items.”
“We feel we are in a safe area here,” she said. To head home, they would have to navigate without open rest areas, motels, and restaurants.
“We are 1,575 miles or so from home,” she said, “can’t drive that far straight home. Will stay here and feel we are lucky to not be in a highly populated area. Praying all are safe.”
•••
Another area resident who had planned on returning from a second home toward the latter part of April would rather be back north right now.
“I am in Florida and wishing I could be home with my husband and family,” she said. “If I was to fly home now I would need to have a plan in place to self-quarantine for an extended period of time away from my husband, family, and every person I may come in contact with. Nothing to gain and a lot to lose.
“We need to be responsible and restrain from traveling and spreading this virus,” she said, as she shelters in place. “This truly is life or death.”
•••
A Spooner couple wintering in Florida was set to begin their trek home on March 31, but those plans are on hold as they continue their RV-stay at a campground.
“As for life here, it was going good till last week, when the governor decided he had to close all the beaches, and I understand why where the spring breakers were – it put a real damper on our lives, as the beaches here were not busy,” she said.
If people were around, they sat 20 feet apart and did not walk on pathways when others passed. Everyone was considerate.
Her husband had just learned how to fish from the ocean shore, so he was saddened by the closure.
They had gone to the beach at least twice a week.
“So we definitely miss it!” she said.
The campground’s pool also closed, even though people were careful to keep their distance from each other.
“It is hard being in this heat, with no pool, no ocean,” she said of the 85-degree mid-morning temperature.
They still found that preferable to returning home to the cold and possible pneumonia. Plus, closures along the way make the travel logistics questionable: They would have to winterize their camper so they could travel if it gets below 30 degrees, and along the route, waysides and bathrooms are shut down, so that leaves them an option of store parking lots, where they would have no access to cooking. Restaurants are closed, too.
She said a main reason for not cutting their stay short is they worried they could get halfway home and be held up on the side of the road, unable to enter a state with its borders closed to travelers.
“So as of now, we will sit still and pray things get better,” she said. “We hope to leave on 15th of April. It takes us six days to drive it – if we have to, we could drive straight through, but then we’ll definitely get sick.
“My sister in Wisconsin says get up here now. And my daughter says stay put.”
•••
A rural Spooner couple left Arizona a week ago Saturday as planned.
“At that time in Lake Havasu everything was open,” she said. “TP, hand sanitizers, and any cleaning products were in slim to zero supply. Traffic on I40 with trucks seemed worse than ever; it’s usually lighter on weekends. At that time we didn’t see that many snowbirds traveling. You can tell by the license plates and luggage/boxes in the windows.
“Hotels seemed pretty empty; only four to five cars in each of the ones we used. Applebee’s in McPherson, Kansas, was half full, which surprised me. However, a couple locals said this was really down. There usually is a line to get in.
“One really bright spot was at Applebee’s two guys (one Black and one Hispanic) bought us Long Island Teas as a friendly gesture from Kansasans.
“The gas stations in Arizona and New Mexico were pretty full; those further on and in Iowa had maybe two cars at the large truck stops. One in Center Point, Iowa, had McDonald’s open, but only for takeout. In Durand, McDonald’s was completely closed. In texting my daughter in Eau Claire, we learned there was no bread or flour there so we stopped at local store in Eyota, Minnesota, for that and coffee.
“Texted friend who is still in Arizona – our gym has closed along with some restaurants and bars. She’s not sure about how many since they are avoiding them. Her husband likes to food shop, and she’s hoping it will all fit in the truck. She’s interested to leave now but he doesn’t want to leave the warm weather.
“I am told a lot of our Canadian friends are leaving if they haven’t already. They have no insurance here.”
