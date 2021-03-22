Barron County Public Health reminds the public that Wisconsin’s mask mandate is still in place. It is not set to end until April 5.
“There is fake information circulating that says that the mask mandate in Wisconsin ended on March 20th. This is not true," said Laura Sauve, health officer for Barron County. “We encourage everyone to make sure they are getting their information from reliable sources like the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or your local health department.”
The emergency order can be found at https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/EmO01-FebruaryFaceCoverings.pdf.
