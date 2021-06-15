The state of Wisconsin is mailing postcards this week to approximately 186,900 registered voters who have not voted in the past four years.
“The postcards are titled Official Voter Registration Notice,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “State law requires the Wisconsin Elections Commission to mail notices to registered voters who have not voted in four years. These voters have 30 days to respond and tell their clerk whether they want to stay on the active voter list. If we do not hear from them or if their mailing is undeliverable, they will be placed on the inactive list and need to reregister.”
“This mailing, which happens every two years following a November election, is just one of many ways we ensure the integrity of voting in Wisconsin,” said Wolfe, administrator of the commission.
