The governor also met with Pat Barnett, Executive Director of the Shell Lake Arts Center, presenting him with a grant check in the amount of $50,000.
The Summer Camp Assistance Grant Program will provide a total of $1.8 million to 37 eligible summer camps operating in Wisconsin, including Shell Lake. Each camp recipient will receive $50,000 for relief.
