Child care
CHAD DALLY | ASHLAND DAILY PRESS

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families has put together a form for essential workers to fill out to help with urgent child care needs so that they can continue to serve their communities.

The form is at https://childcarefinder.wisconsin.gov/EmergencyRequest.aspx/

Additional links

> DCF childcare page: https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/childcare

> Searchable map: https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/childcare/map

