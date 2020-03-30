The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families has put together a form for essential workers to fill out to help with urgent child care needs so that they can continue to serve their communities.
The form is at https://childcarefinder.wisconsin.gov/EmergencyRequest.aspx/
Additional links
> DCF childcare page: https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/childcare
> Searchable map: https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/childcare/map
