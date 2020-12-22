MADISON — Since the state began publishing its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) in 1990, the state’s General Fund is no longer running a deficit for the first time since the Thompson Administration. In Gov. Tony Evers’ first two years in office, the state’s former Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) deficit has declined by over $1.253 billion and assumed a positive balance of $1.5 million for the first time at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year, the governor's office reported.
“Our diligence of investing in the issues Wisconsinites care about without running up the state’s credit card has paid off and helps us ensure Wisconsin’s future economic stability, which is as important as ever,” said Evers. “This is great news for our state and will put us in a stronger position to move our state forward and focus on the priorities of the people.”
Additionally, for the second consecutive year, the state deposited additional funding into its Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the “rainy-day” fund. This past year’s deposit of $105.8 million increased the Budget Stabilization Fund to $761.8 million. This is the largest balance in Wisconsin’s history and nearly 140 percent larger than the balance at the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year.
The elimination of the negative GAAP general fund balance reflects the current improved financial position of the state due to a combination of expanded reserves, increasing ending fund balances, and excellent liquidity. It is anticipated that news on the positive GAAP general fund balance will be well received by investors, which will result in lower costs of borrowing for the state.
