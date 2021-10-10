Just in time for the changing leaves, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Rustic Roads are now available as geographical information system (GIS) maps.
The growing number of interactive, easy to use GIS maps make a wide range of DOT information more accessible – whether it is finding the newest Rustic Road (Rustic Road 123 in Winnebago County) or evaluating construction opportunities for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program.
“Information that is readily available in a clear, useful format serves the public well,” DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “I applaud the effort to make more of our data available as GIS map layers and encourage our stakeholders to take advantage of this resource. Whether this information helps you take an enjoyable drive along a Rustic Road as the leaves are changing, or it helps inform a business decision, it is here to serve you.”
Some of the GIS maps are:
Adopt-A-Highway segments and opportunities
Crash statistics
Asphalt pricing
Future construction projects
Weight restrictions
Traffic counts
Maps are interactive, allowing users to zoom in and out, add data layers, print, export and perform other actions to present information to fit an audience’s needs. DOT provides geospatial data (for use with GIS software and tools) free of charge through DOT GIS Open Data. This self-service website provides access to authoritative geographic information systems (GIS) data commonly requested by staff, agency partners and the public. Users can easily search and download GIS data in various formats to meet their needs.
