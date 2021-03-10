SPOONER– Three Spooner Area School District staff received Certificates of Excellence during the school board’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, March 1, honoring them for doing the impossible and for providing extra help.
Karen Collins
In honor of Karen Collins, 21st Century Community Learning Center coordinator: “We are extremely grateful for Karen and her willingness to step in to sub at SMS on short notic. With the serious shortage of substitute teachers at time when demand has never been higher, Karen is flexible and always ready to assist to make sure every student is taken care of in our building. Karen does the impossible of going into a new classroom everyday, figuring out what’s going on in-perons as well as virtually and learning who the students are.”
Nancy Bitney
In honor of Nancy Biney, Spooner Elementary School counselor: “Nancy has been instrumental with addressing student behavioral and mental health needs at SES. She has provided additional SEL learning and support in the classroom during a year of uncertainty. She has supported students in crisis and taken the lead with de-escalating these students. She has also provided emotional support for staff at SES which has had a positive impact on staff morale.”
Josh Fizel
In honor of Josh Fizel, high school coach and physical education teacher: “Spooner High School is fortunate to have an individual like Coach Josh Fizel on their teaching staff as well as coaching staff. Josh always puts our students’ safety and well-being at the forefront of any decision he makes. He has gone out of his way to provide extra opportunities for athletes to use our facilities in a safe manner. Josh is always basing educational decisions on best practice.”
