DULUTH, Minn.– St. Luke’s has a large number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week at its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in downtown Duluth.

St. Luke’s is offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is for people 16 and over. With spring break here this week for many, it is the perfect opportunity for students (16 and older) to get the vaccine, the medical center said. 

Those under 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian or bring along a vaccine consent form signed by a parent or guardian. The form is at slhduluth.com/COVIDVaccine.

Everyone is welcome to make an appointment, including those who are not a St. Luke’s patient or even a resident of Minnesota.

“It’s great that so many Northlanders have already received the vaccine,” St. Luke’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Harmony Tyner said. “The vaccine is extremely safe and very effective in protecting ourselves and those around us from getting COVID-19.”

For scheduling options: slhduluth.com/COVIDVaccine, or 218.249.4200 during clinic hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

