SPOONER– St. Francis de Sales School has announced its second-quarter honor roll for the school year.
Grade 5
“A” Honor Roll: Garit Dernovsek, Aaron Leckel, Cameron Rich, Alaska Johnson, Kate Reedy, Ben Woodworth, Jack Coblentz, Samantha Kelly, and Benjamin Hellendrung.
“B” Honor Roll: Matthew Glessing and Jayce Saavedra.
Grade 6
“A” Honor Roll: Clare Paulson, Jordan Cahill, Devin Danielsen, Savannah Undem, Brody Garrett, Rachel Morlock, Daniel Rongner, Claire Cleveland, Obadiah Weideman, and Taylor Horrell.
“B” Honor Roll: Peyton Daniels, Oliver Schmitz, Cagney Lindberg, Emma Snider, and Elizabeth Haines.
Grade 7
“A” Honor Roll: Isabella Ripley, Kara Johnson, Owen Dernovsek, Hailey Stariha, Nick Reedy, Theron Barton, Sean Zwisler, Peter Hampe, Evan Potaczek, Jackson Johnson-Weltzin, and Levi Thornley.
“B” Honor Roll: Gabe Lindberg.
Grade 8
“A” Honor Roll: Deagan Cleveland, Sadie Daniels, and Ben Reedy.
“B” Honor Roll: Zach Glessing and Severin Undem.
