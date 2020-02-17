St. Francis de Sales Catholic School
By Julie Hustvet

SPOONER– St. Francis de Sales School has announced its second-quarter honor roll for the school year.

Grade 5

“A” Honor Roll: Garit Dernovsek, Aaron Leckel, Cameron Rich, Alaska Johnson, Kate Reedy, Ben Woodworth, Jack Coblentz, Samantha Kelly, and Benjamin Hellendrung.

“B” Honor Roll: Matthew Glessing and Jayce Saavedra.

Grade 6

“A” Honor Roll: Clare Paulson, Jordan Cahill, Devin Danielsen, Savannah Undem, Brody Garrett, Rachel Morlock, Daniel Rongner, Claire Cleveland, Obadiah Weideman, and Taylor Horrell.

“B” Honor Roll: Peyton Daniels, Oliver Schmitz, Cagney Lindberg, Emma Snider, and Elizabeth Haines.

Grade 7

“A” Honor Roll: Isabella Ripley, Kara Johnson, Owen Dernovsek, Hailey Stariha, Nick Reedy, Theron Barton, Sean Zwisler, Peter Hampe, Evan Potaczek, Jackson Johnson-Weltzin, and Levi Thornley.

“B” Honor Roll: Gabe Lindberg.

Grade 8

“A” Honor Roll: Deagan Cleveland, Sadie Daniels, and Ben Reedy.

“B” Honor Roll: Zach Glessing and Severin Undem.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments