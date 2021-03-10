ST. CROIX FALLS—Everyone who lives in the St. Croix River watershed plays an important role in its health and conservation, and everyone can celebrate water and the St. Croix River watershed during Wisconsin Water Week by attending a special regional day on Thursday, March 11.
The opportunities and challenges facing the watershed around the wild and scenic river will be explored by expert presenters from organizations including the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), along with featured presenter Tia Nelson, conservationist and former managing director of the climate program at the Outrider Foundation.
Panels will include:
> “Leveraging Intentional Partnership to Navigate Turbulent Waters: The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and St. Croix River Association Partnership”
> “What to Expect When You’re Expecting a CAFO: The Perspective of a Small Town Faced with a Large Hog CAFO Wanting to Locate Within Its Borders”
> “Small Invader, Big Impact: Protecting the St. Croix River from EAB Doesn’t Stop in the Winter”
> “A Look at Conservation Practice Implementation in the St. Croix Watershed”
“Join a statewide community of people who care for our water and register today for the inaugural Wisconsin Water Week,” the organizers said.
Registration
The event will run March 8-12 with a special regional emphasis on March 11 and local focus on March 12. The event is open to the public, and a registration fee is charged for the day for attendees.
To learn more about the event and to register: St. Croix River Association, stcroixriverassociation.org/event/wi-water-st-croix/.
St. Croix River Association
As the official nonprofit partner for the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, the SCRA creates opportunities for people to experience and care for the St. Croix and the Namekagon rivers. It works throughout the St. Croix watershed to protect and enhance the national park that flows through its heart.
More information is at stcroixriverassociation.org.
