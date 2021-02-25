SPOONER– Spring Youth Volleyball registration is now going on. All registrations will be online, Feb. 21-26. Registration must be completed by this deadline. www.shorturl.at/xEOU0

Registration is $35 for one player, $50 for family. Payment will be due at your child’s first practice.

Read and Sign WIVL/GNBL Medical and Concussion Waiver - turn in by the 1st practice.

Come excited for a new season! Jerseys will be handed out at a practice a few weeks into the season.

Players will need: water bottle, mask (required), socks, shorts or spandex (black for tournaments/scrimmages).

For 2021 season, play dates are pending and subject to change. The dates will be on Saturdays between March 20–May 8.

No scrimmage or tournament on Easter weekend. Exact dates will be announced through the coaches.

Practices will be Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday between the hours of 5:30 and 8 p.m. A schedule will be sent out by March 5. Practice starts March 8.

Info: Spooner Youth Volleyball at spooneryouthvolleyball@gmail.com or visit Fans of Spooner Volleyball Facebook page.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments