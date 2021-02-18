SHELL LAKE– As the era of COVID-19 drags on, numerous cancellations have taken place, and continue to take place.
During the winter sports season, several games and tournaments also have been removed from the schedule, throwing into question what might happen when spring sports arrive.
This week, Shell Lake High School Superintendent David Bridenhagen issued a statement on spring sports for the Lakers.
Here is what he had to report …
“It’s been quite a week of cold. I’m looking forward to spring! Along with that comes our spring sports. I have been contacted by several of our families asking about whether or not Shell Lake will be having spring sports.
“I write you today to let you know our intent at this time, is to offer spring sports for both our older students and our younger students. We also are working on plans to provide open gym time.
“We remain committed to keeping our kids and their families as safe as possible through this pandemic. As a result, we will have safety precautions in place for sports and use of the gym. Those protocols will be shared once WIAA has released their spring sport guidelines.
“Additional information will be shared over the next several weeks as we gather this information and adapt it to meet our needs. Please visit our website www.shelllake.k12.wi.us, follow our Facebook page, or download our Shell Lake School District Smartphone app. to keep up to date.”
Superintendent
David Bridenhagen
