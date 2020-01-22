SPOONER– Tip-up flags will be springing into the air at Spooner Lake on Saturday, Feb. 1, as the Spooner-Trego Lions Club holds its 12th annual Ice Fishing Contest.
The contest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lake.
Lions want to assure people that the ice conditions are good, with a hard surface for driving. Recent ice measurements have found 12 to 14 inches of good ice.
As always, there will be great prizes in the raffle drawings. The first-place prize this year will be a quarter beef cut and wrapped or $400. The second prize is half a hog or $200. Third will be $100, fourth is $75, fifth is $50, and sixth will be $25.
Numerous door prizes also will be given away during the day.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish in categories of northern pike, bass, and panfish. A special contest will be held for kids.
Food will be available on the ice. There will be a heated tent on the ice for those who might want to take a break from the cold.
Proceeds from the Ice Fishing Contest will benefit the Lions Scholarship Fund.
Tickets are available at Tracks, AAA Sportshop, The Prime, Tony’s Riverside, Hanks Up North Bar & Grill, Roundman, and Indianhead Credit Union.
