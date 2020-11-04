SARONA– Shortly before the early October snow flew, Spooner Elementary School third-grade students took a field trip to Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona.
Hunt Hill proved to be a wonderful outdoor experience for the excited children.
Students learned about water chemistry, stewardship, shorelines, and invasive species through the YES Program.
“We thanked Hunt Hill for the extra effort in making sure our students stayed safe, had fun, and learned a lot,” said SES third-grade teacher and field trip participant Melissa Smith.
Additional info
For more information on the sanctuary: Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.