SARONA– Shortly before the early October snow flew, Spooner Elementary School third-grade students took a field trip to Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona.

Hunt Hill proved to be a wonderful outdoor experience for the excited children.

Students learned about water chemistry, stewardship, shorelines, and invasive species through the YES Program.

“We thanked Hunt Hill for the extra effort in making sure our students stayed safe, had fun, and learned a lot,” said SES third-grade teacher and field trip participant Melissa Smith.

For more information on the sanctuary: Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.

