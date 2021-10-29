SPOONER– To try to help overcome a shortage of substitute teachers, which most districts are experiencing, the Spooner Area School District Board has temporarily raised the daily pay from $110 to $150.
The higher rate will be in effect through June 2022, though the board could continue it if it chose to.
The $110 per day has been the going rate at Spooner for four years, and it is in the middle of the range in the area, which is between $100 and $120.
Board member Terry Asleson said she would like to see the board carry in into next year’s budget, especially for retired teachers who bring greater experience to their substitute teaching.
