SPOONER– To try to help overcome a shortage of substitute teachers, which most districts are experiencing, the Spooner Area School District Board has temporarily raised the daily pay from $110 to $150.

The higher rate will be in effect through June 2022, though the board could continue it if it chose to.

The $110 per day has been the going rate at Spooner for four years, and it is in the middle of the range in the area, which is between $100 and $120.

Board member Terry Asleson said she would like to see the board carry in into next year’s budget, especially for retired teachers who bring greater experience to their substitute teaching.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments