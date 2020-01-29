SPOONER– Suffering from a bit of the dreaded cabin fever? Got a touch of the winter blues?
Stop in at the Spooner Senior Center during these long winter months for a fun and spirited 500 card party!
At the Spooner Senior Center one can meet new and friendly people, as well as old friends. At break time enjoy a hot cup of coffee and a treat.
A $1.50 donation covers an enjoyable afternoon and prize money at the center.
If you are looking for something to do to pass the winter, they meet on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Spooner Senior Center at 1:30 p.m.
So feel free to get out of the house this winter, and come over to have an enjoyable good time. See you there!
