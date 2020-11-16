SPOONER– After extensive discussion about Spooner Area School District's school attendance plans during the Spooner school board meeting on Monday night, Nov. 16, the board voted to switch in-person attendance to remote learning one more day this week and also the week following the Thanksgiving break, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.
Students attending school in-person will have a remote learning day each week on Wednesdays, and this week Thursday, Nov. 19, will be remote, too, with students returning on Friday for in-person classes and to get the materials they will need for the week after the regularly scheduled break.
Remote instruction will be in place for all SASD students the week of November 30 through December 4. No in-person learning will not take place during that period.
"The intent is for students who have been attending school in person to return to school at the current attendance level on December 7th," said District Administrator Dave Aslyn said after the board meeting.
Students participating in the remote-only learning option will have no change to their programming for this period of time.
"Information about food service for children will be provided shortly," Aslyn said.
Families with questions about the change can contact their child's school office.
An article about the discussion leading to the board's decision – and another plan that had been proposed – will be in this week's Spooner Advocate.
