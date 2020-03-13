SPOONER– Spooner Area School District has cancelled or suspended the remaining performances of "Newsies," out-of-district competitions, and other activities in response to COVID-19.
Superintendent David Aslyn issued the following statement on Friday afternoon, March13:
The situation with the COVID-19 virus has brought us into unprecedented times. Everyone must do their part to respond to this public health concern. Out of an abundance of caution for the wellbeing of students, family members, staff and the community, the district is undertaking these significant measures which go into effect immediately:
> The district’s musical performances of “Newsies” have been cancelled. Stay tuned for further information. (see refund policy below).
> All out of district competition events have been suspended until further notice.
> Facility use will be limited to school groups only.
> All Community Education events have been cancelled until further notice.
>All facility requests submitted to the District Office have been cancelled. The district office will be in contact for rescheduling.
It is important to note that school will remain in session as scheduled. The before/afterschool program will also remain in session as scheduled. If school is closed, it will be communicated by Skylert, District Website, and District Social Media.
The Spooner Area School District advises all students, families and staff members to follow CDC guidelines for travel and any required self-quarantine. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The District continues to emphasize universal precautions including:
> Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and throw the tissue away immediately after use. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into your inside elbow area.
> Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you are not near water.
> Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick.
>If you experience flu-like symptoms, stay home from school, work and social gatherings to prevent others from getting ill. If you have a fever of 100 degrees or above, you should stay home. Your fever should be gone for a full 24 hours, without fever-reducing medication, before returning to work.
We will continue to monitor this every changing situation and work closely with the Washburn County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The health and safety of our students, families, staff and community are our top priority at this time. We appreciate your patience and support with these difficult decisions in the face of these unprecedented conditions. We will provide updates as the situation evolves.
Ticket Refund Information: Please call the Box Office at 715-635-0210 or email shsmusical@spooner.k12.wi.us. Refunds will be returned via either US Mail or can be picked up from someone that is in good health.
