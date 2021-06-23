Groundbreaking

District Administrator Dave Ashlyn and current and former members of the Spooner Area School District Board break ground for construction projects that were approved by a successful referendum.

SPOONER – The Spooner Area School District’s Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony on June 21 to celebrate the start of construction on its referendum projects.

Spooner staff, administration, students, and community members gathered to learn about project components and the timeline for completion. District Administrator David Aslyn expressed gratitude to the community for supporting the referendum.

“This is an incredibly exciting day in our District,” Aslyn said. “When these projects are completed in the summer of 2022, it will provide the facilities needed to educate the community’s children well into the future.”

Aslyn talked about how the upgrades will improve the district’s learning environment, infrastructure, and safety. Spooner Area School District voters passed a $16 million referendum in April 2020. Significant projects include constructing additional classrooms and a cafetorium at the elementary school, demolishing the small gym and performing updates to the Antholz Gym at the middle school, and installing an emergency generator at the high school.

The community is encouraged to follow the construction progress through the District’s website at spooner.k12.wi.us/district/construction.cfm.

