JULIE HUSTVET

SPOONER– Spooner Area School District's plan to close school on Wednesday, following Gov. Tony Evers' order to close some time that day, has been altered with a revised order from the governor on Monday afternoon.

Schools across the state are now required to close on Tuesday.

Superintendent Dave Aslyn said on Monday that the school and all afterschool activities will be cancelled on Tuesday, but the building will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for parents and staff members to pick up needed supplies and materials. A bagged breakfast meal will be available at each school building for parent pick-up on Tuesday.

Schools will be closed to students, families and the general public at 1 p.m. on Tuesday until April 6, unless the closure is extended.

“Please stay tuned to the SASD website and social media for information updates,” the school said.

