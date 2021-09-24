SPOONER – Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Spooner on September 18. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $23,000 to fund research and local services in Spooner and surrounding areas including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”
The flower colors that some of the walkers carried represent the different individuals impacted by Alzheimer’s disease:
Blue – Living with Alzheimer’s.
Purple – Lost someone Alzheimer’s.
Yellow – Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.
Orange – Advocate for those on a journey with Alzheimer’s.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, 120,000 in Wisconsin
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Between 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146%.
More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, 196,000 in Wisconsin.
Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31 at act.alz.org/spooner. Mail-in donations should be directed to the regional mail-processing hub: Alzheimer's Association, Attn: Spooner, Wisconsin Walk, 7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.
Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
For more information: alz.org or 800.272.3900.
