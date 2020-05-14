SPOONER– The 67th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo is scheduled for July 9-11, and despite COVID-19, so far Spooner’s biggest event is still on.
It begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, with Exceptional Rodeo. The rodeo performances are at 7:30 p.m. all three nights.
The Drop Tailgate band is scheduled to perform live music after each rodeo.
Unfortunately, virus concerns have forced the cancelation of the Saturday Rodeo Parade. At this point, the Lions Club Bar-B-Que, Breakfast at the Rodeo Grounds, and Cowboy Church are still on.
To buy rodeo tickets: 800.367.3306 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. only); online at spoonerrodeo.com; or over-the-counter at the Washburn County Information Center, 122 River St., Spooner.
