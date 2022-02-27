SPOONER– The Spooner Rodeo Committee is seeking contestants for the crown of Spooner Rodeo Queen at the 68th Spooner heart of the North Rodeo, July 7-9.

Young ladies competing for Spooner Rodeo Queen should be between the ages of 16-21.

There will be competition in the Spooner Rodeo Arena, as well as interviews. Girls will be judged on horsemanship, poise and personality.

Competition will take place Saturday, May 14, at the Spooner Rodeo Grounds. Deadline to apply is Friday, April 15., reports Kate Peck of the Spooner Rodeo Queens Committee.

“We’re looking for girls to promote the Western way of life,” said Peck. “This is a chance to do something huge in the Spooner Rodeo.”

For more information, call Kate, 715.566.1888.

Email: spoonerrodeotoyalty@gmail.com

