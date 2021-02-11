Nearly a year after COVID-19 forced the WIAA to completely shut down high school sports right in the middle of the WIAA basketball playoffs, the pandemic is still forcing cancelations.
The 2020-21 high school basketball season is now over for both the Spooner Rail girls basketball and boys basketball
teams following positive tests of team members for COVID-19, reports Spooner High School Athletic Director Matt Lucius.
“Both teams are finished,” reported Lucius. “Each had a positive case on the team.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the #5 seeded Spooner girls were scheduled to open the WIAA Division 3 Regional at #4 Cumberland.
The Rails had to forfeit to the Beavers. The Cumberland girls will now advance to play at #1 Barron on Friday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.,
in the Regional Finals.
The Spooner boys have also had to forfeit the remainder of their games due to positive tests. Regular season games on Feb. 12
at Bloomer, and in Spooner on Saturday, Feb. 13, have been cancelled. The Spooner boys, seeded #6 in WIAA Division 3 Regional
play, have also been forced to forfeit their scheduled WIAA Regional opener at #3 Northwestern, which was set to be played in Maple
on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
