SPOONER– Spooner Middle School will reopen on Dec. 21 after being closed for 5 1/2 weeks during the investigation of the source of the epoxy odor on Nov. 10 that sickened five dozen people, sending some of them to the hospital.
Styrene is "consistent" with the symptoms the students and staff experienced that day, the school district said in a press release on Monday, Dec. 20, but the district did not specifically say that was the cause. No other cause was noted in the press release, nor the source for any styrene, and the Spooner Advocate has requested copies of reports. The district previously said they would not be available on the advice of its lawyer until the investigation is complete and school can reopen.
District Administrator Dave Aslyn was not immediately available for comment.
The press release said that “Environmental testing has been conducted in the school by multiple organizations. Out of an abundance of caution, industrial hygiene and occupational medicine reviews of data and reports have also been conducted.”
Those reports, the district said, indicates:
> Symptoms experienced by students and staff are consistent with a chemical exposure.
> In particular, styrene is consistent with the dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea, shortness of breath and loss of consciousness that was experienced.
> With proper airing out of the building, these chemicals are no longer present within the school building. We have been told that a single exposure such as this does not constitute a risk for long-term health effects.
> The additional testing that was performed does not show the presence of any other harmful compounds.
“Health & Safety professionals have indicated that it is safe to reopen the Spooner Middle School,” the district said. “The Spooner Fire Department has authorized students and staff members to go back into the school.”
In-person learning for students in grades five through eight at Spooner Middle School will begin again on Dec. 21.
“Out of an abundance of caution, environmental monitoring devices have been installed around the school building,” the district said. “Personnel will be onsite to conduct additional environmental monitoring tomorrow as well.”
The district added: “We thank everyone for their patience as the extensive health and safety work took place. We look forward to having students and staff members back at Spooner Middle School.”
