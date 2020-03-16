SPOONER— The Spooner Memorial Library is taking a cue from the closure of the schools and is following the same schedule.
The library announced late Sunday night, March 15, that it would close as of Wednesday, March 18, and tentatively re-open on Monday, April 6, “in a community wide effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable community members.”
The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday to allow patrons time to stock up on library materials. Patrons who are ill are asked to stay home.
The library is doubling its DVD maximum to 20, and all due dates will be moved into April.
“Our dropbox will remain open, but we ask that patrons keep all items at home until we reopen if at all possible,” the library said.
The library’s events and programs tentatively will begin again in May.
"As a librarian I need to re-frame my thoughts about how to best serve my patrons,” said Director Angie Bodzislaw. “Typically, that means staying open at all costs. But in this case, ‘how to best serve my patrons’ means reducing opportunities for exposure and working alongside our health department and state to slow the spread of COVID-19, which will, in turn, ease the burden on our local hospitals and protect our vulnerable community members.
“Closing the library is not a decision I, nor my board, takes lightly; however, it is imperative that we do so,” she said. “Though our doors will be closed, we will continue to work behind the scenes to best serve our community (more on that as the week goes on). We are more than a building and you (our community) are more than this pandemic."
